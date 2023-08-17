Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 with 50MP rear camera under testing

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 launched recently across the globe and recent reports have suggested that the next generation of the flagship device will be have superior camera quality. GSMArena mentioned about the development while quoting Dutch publication GalaxyClub. If reports are to believed, the Z Flip6 will offer a 50MP primary camera, that it much superior to Z Flip5.

In terms of comparision, the Z Flip5 offered the same 12MP camera that is present on the Z Flip4. According to the publication, the Galaxy Z Flip6’s prototype is already under testing. If the production variant gets a 50MP primary camera, it will be huge upgrade in terms of rear camera.

However, there is further details about the specs of the camera and the other cameras on the device is unknown. The publication has however revealed that the Galaxy Z Flip6 is codenamed B6. Similarly, the Galaxy Z Fold6 is codenamed Q6.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 as well as Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 will be probably launched in mid-2024 and there is a long time for that. The rumors about the device is quite new and it is advisable for the audience to stay calm about it.

We will be getting more details about the upcoming foldable device (Z Flip6) in the future. Stay connected with us for more details.