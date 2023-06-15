Technology

Samsung Galaxy Watches to detect irregular heartbeat

Samsung Galaxy Watches will soon be equipped to alert users of irregular heartbeat. The watch will be available in 13 markets this summer

By KalingaTV Bureau
Samsung Galaxy Watch

Samsung Galaxy Watches: Samsung Electronics has announced that the ‘Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification’ (IHRN) feature on the Samsung Health Monitor app will soon be available in 13 markets starting this summer.

The IHRN feature, combined with the app’s Electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring, helps Galaxy Watch users better understand their heart health by detecting heart rhythms suggestive of atrial fibrillation (AFib), the company said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

This new feature has been approved by the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) last week, following the recent clearance by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“It will also be introduced in Argentina, Azerbaijan, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Georgia, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Panama, UAE, as well as Korea and the US, taking the total to 13 markets,” it added.

The IHRN feature monitors for irregular heart rhythms in the background in addition to the on-demand ECG tracking and alerts the user of suspected AFib activity.

“Cardiovascular disease remains one of the main causes of death around the world, and we’re committed to empowering our users to stay informed about their heart health by providing monitoring tools,” said Hon Pak, Vice President and Head of Digital Health Team, MXABusiness at Samsung Electronics.

Together with the existing Heart Rate monitor, users can also get deeper insights into their cardiovascular health.

“The Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification feature will first be available on the upcoming Galaxy Watch devices later this year, as part of the new One UI 5 Watch and later expanded to previous editions,” the company said.

