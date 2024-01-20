Samsung Galaxy AI will be available on these older devices

Samsung has just unveiled the Galaxy S24 series devices and we are excited about them. The South Korean electronics manufacturer has unveiled devices like the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and the Galaxy S24 Ultra and they offer AI features- Galaxy AI. All the device run Android 14 with One UI 6.1 on top. If you are someone who is wondering whether the AI features will be offered on your Galaxy devices, the answer is yes.

There are some Galaxy devices that will get the AI features in the upcoming update. The devices that will get AI features are Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5. When it comes to galaxy tablets, we get AI features on the Galaxy Tab S9 series. The update is expected to be available in the first half of 2024. However, users should keep in mind that all the S24 AI features will not be available in the update. It remains unclear which features will be available in the AI update.

Speaking in terms of update Samsung Galaxy A13 5G gets Android 14 based One UI 6 update. One UI 6 update for the A13 offers a firmware version A135NKSU5DWL5. The initial rollout is in South Korea and we can expect it in other markets soon.

Users can check the update manually by using the following steps Menu> Settings> Software update menu. The Galaxy A13 4G was launched way back in March 2022 and came out of the box with Android 12. The device has already received Android 13 based One UI 5.