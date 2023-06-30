Samsung Galaxy A25 5G designs leaked online, to feature 3 cameras

The Samsung Galaxy A25 5G design has been leaked online. The leaked CAD reveals the design of the rumored device. It is said to have three cameras.

The South Korean smartphone maker has not revealed any details about the phone yet, said reliable reports. It was reported that the S24 lineup is expected to arrive in the first quarter (Q1) of next year and would include two instead of three models that is the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Ultra, reports GSMArena.

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G will bear resemblance to the Galaxy S23 5G on the back panel. The phone will possibly feature a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack and a much sought after side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Earlier, it was reported that the company will use a technology used in electric vehicles to boost the battery of the Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone.

As described earlier, the phone will sport a triple rear camera unit will supposedly house a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

For selfies and video calls, the phone houses a 13-megapixel front camera lens.

The yet to be launched S24 series is codenamed “Muse” by the tech giant and there are three different codenames for the smartphones: Muse 1, Muse 2 and Muse 3. This highlights the fact that the S24 lineup will include a Plus version, the report said.

However it is worth noting that earlier this month, the company had announced that it will unveil its next-generation foldable devices at the Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul, the capital of South Korea.