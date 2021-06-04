Samsung has launched two new budget-friendly smartphones in the European market on Friday. The new smartphones are Galaxy A22 5G and Samsung Galaxy A22 4G. These two phones will be the latest addition to the Galaxy A-series.

Though the two smartphones are the 4G and 5G versions of one phone they have different specifications and features.

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G carries a triple rear camera setup while the 4G version gets a quad rear camera setup. The 5G model comes with four storage configuration while the Galaxy A22 4G comes in three storage models.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, A22 4G Price, Availability

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is priced at EUR 229 (around Rs 20,300) for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB of storage model and EUR 249 (around Rs 22,100) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

The handset is also available in 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configurations. However, the company has not shared the pricing of those models yet.

The Galaxy A22 5G comes in in Grey, Mint, Violet, and White colour options. The handset is set to go on sale in the European market from July.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A22 4G variant has been launched with three configurations such as 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 4GB RAM+ 128GB storage, and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage.

But the price and sale details of the 4G model have not been shared yet. The phone will be available in four colour options that is Black, Mint, Violet, and White.

Samsung has not shared any specification details about the global availability of the two models.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G specifications

Speaking of specifications, Samsung Galaxy A22 5G runs Android 11 based OneUI 3.1. It features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a a notch for the selfie camera. The phone also has an side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, the phone comes with an unnamed octa-core SoC, which is believed to be MediaTek Dimensity 700. It comes paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The storage space can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G flaunts a triple camera setup at the back that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, the phone has an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Connectivity features of the phone are 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and more. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor, among others.

The phone measures 167.2×76.4x9mm and weighs 203 grams.

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G specifications

The 4G variant of Samsung Galaxy A22 features a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a notch for the selfie camera. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

It is powered by an unnamed octa-core SoC that is believed to be a MediaTek Helio G80. The phone comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

On the rear, the phone packs a quad-rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor that has optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera system also has an 8-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel depth shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro snapper.The Samsung Galaxy A22 4G sports a 13-megapixel camera at the front for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options include LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and more. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor, among others.

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G has the same 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging as the 5G variant.

The phone measures 159.3×73.6×8.4mm and weighs 186 grams.