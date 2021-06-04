Chinese mobile manufacturing brand Vivo has unveiled the new Vivo Y70t 5G smartphone in its home country on Thursday. The lnew Vivo smartphone comes with an octa-core Samsung Exynos SoC and sports a triple rear camera setup that has a 48-megapixel primary camera.

Vivo Y70t price

Vivo Y70t priced is set at CNY 1,499 (around Rs 17,100) for the basic 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage varinat costs CNY 1,699 (around Rs 19,400). While the top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 1,999 (around Rs 22,900) for the .

The phone comes in three colour options including Black, Blue, and Grey. It is currently on sale in China.

However, the company has not shared any information on the global availability of the Vivo Y70t yet.

Vivo Y70t specifications

The Vivo Y70t has dual-SIM (Nano) support. The phone features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) display with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera and slim bezels on the top and sides.

The display has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, a 90.72 percent screen-to-body ratio, and a 1,500:1 contrast ratio.

The device boots Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10.5.

Th phone is powered by a Samsung Exynos 880 SoC along with a Mali-G76 MP5 GPU. It comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.1 storage.

On the rear, the Vivo Y70t is equipped with a triple cameras that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel sensor. The phone also has an 8-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video calls.

The device packs a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging supports. It also has an side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security purposes.

Connectivity features of the Vivo Y70t are 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port for charging. It also has many Sensors including gravity sensor, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, gyroscope, and e-compass.

In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 162.05×76.61×8.46mm and weighs 190 grams.