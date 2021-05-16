The Samsung Galaxy A11 has started receiving the Android 11 update. The budget smartphones debuted with Android 10-based One UI Core 2.x.in 2020.

The Android 11 update for the device has arrived as One UI Core 3.1. The update is currently live in Panama, reported SamMobile. The Android 11 update is reportedly available with firmware version A115MUBU2BUE1 but the size of the update is not known.

This update may not be available in all regions for the moment but it should be available for all users around the world in the coming days.

The new update brings new features and UI design. Apart from this, the latest system update for the Samsung Galaxy A11 also updated the security patch level to May 2021.

The company is rolling out the update in batches for the handset, just like the other OTA system updates.

To check whether your phone has received the update you follow this path.You can go to Settings > Software update > Download and install to check whether your phone has received the update.

Samsung Galaxy A11 is set to receive at least four years of security patches so we can assume that the device should receive software updates until 2024.

Samsung Galaxy A11 specifications

Samsung Galaxy A11 features a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-O screen. It is powered by an unnamed 1.8GHz octa-core processor and packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

The phone comes with 2GB or 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card.

The Galaxy A11 flaunts a triple camera setup on the back that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, the device has an 8-megapixel primary sensor to capture selfies.

The selfie camera is placed inside a hole-punch cutout on the top left corner of the screen.