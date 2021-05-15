Samsung Galaxy A22 5G’s renders and specifications have surfaced online. Samsung is expected to launch both the 4G and 5G models of the Galaxy A22 in the coming months.

However, the company has not announced the exact launch date of the phone yet. But now, the specification and renders of the phone has been leaked online which lets us know some of the information about the upcoming phone.

The phone is said to be cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G that was launched earlier. The renders and specifications of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G models was shared by 91Mobiles.

The leaked images also shows a 4G version could also be in the works. And it will have different specs than the 5G version.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner whereas the 4G model houses an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G will be made available in four colour options that is Black, White, Purple, and Green.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G specifications (expected)

As per the leaks, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G will likely feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a waterdrop-style notch and have a slight chin at the bottom.

The phone will be powered by a MediaTek DImensity 700 SoC with 6GB of RAM. The phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

The phone is likely to feature a square-shaped camera module on the back that houses triple camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and another 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The phone is seen sporting a side-mounted fingerprint scanner sensor. In terms of dimension, it is listed to weigh 205 grams and be 9mm thick.

The 4G model of the phone will have similar specs as the 5G pmodels except it is expected to sports an additional rear camera and an OLED screen rather than LCD.

The phone will have a 13-megapixel sensor to capture selfies at the front. It is likely to weigh 185 grams and be 8.5mm thick. It is listed to have in-display fingerprint sensor.