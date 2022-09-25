Refurbished Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 chip on sale, Details here

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro powered with the M2 Apple silicon chip is now available for purchase in the tech giant’s refurbished store for the first time in the United States and Canada.

As per reports, the cost of the Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro with ‌M2‌ with 256GB and 512GB of storage model are $1,169 and $1,349, respectively. The 13-inch MacBook Pro with the ‌M2‌ chip and 256GB of storage usually retails at $1,299, while the 512GB costs at $1,499 in US. In the United Kingdom, Apple is selling refurbished models with up to 1TB of storage.

The Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro was updated with the new ‌M2‌ Apple silicon chip this June alongside the redesigned MacBook Air. The company has claimed that the new version with the ‌M2‌ chip is up to 1.4x faster compared to the M1-powered model and up to 6x time faster than the previous generation 13-inch MacBook Pro with an Intel processor.

(Source: MacRumors)