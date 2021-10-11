Redmi K50 Pro+ tipped to come with Snapdragon 898 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED display; Check specs details

Some key specifications of the Redmi K50 Pro+ has surfaced online which have hinted towards a imminent launch as some of the smartphone. Redmi K50 Pro+ is likely to be launched under the the Redmi K50 series which is said to comprise the vanilla Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, and Redmi K50 Pro+. The Redmi phone is tipped to come with a 108-megapixel camera and a 120Hz AMOLED display.

However, Xiaomi has not made any official confirmation regarding the launch date, price, or specifications of the Redmi flagship smartphone.

Tipster ‘Panda is bald’ (translated) made the leak on Weibo that has revealed that the upcoming Redmi K50 Pro Plus willapck a 5,000mAh battery and it will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 SoC. The smartphone will come with a 108-megapixel periscope lens but it is also said that it may be a telescopic lens instead.

The tipster also mentions that Redmi K50 Pro plus may feature a centered flexible display and will have an in-display fingerprint sensor for security purposes.

Last month, notable tipster Digital Chat Station leaked some specifications of an upcoming Redmi smartphone and we suspect that it will one of the K50 series phones. As per the tipster, the new Redmi smartphone will sport a 6.7-inch OLED display with full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Redmi smartphone has been tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC.

For photos and videos, it is likely to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera. The tipster also shared that the phone will support over 100W fast charging with its battery, dual speakers, and IP68 water and dust resistance in another post.

Though there is no information on the launch date of the Redmi K50 series yet, Redmi’s General Manager Lu Weibing was spotted taking consumer feedback on the upcoming Redmi series on Weibo. However, he also hasn’t confirmed anything else about the smartphone yet.

Redmi recently launched the Redmi 10 Prime in India. The Redmi 10 Prime is priced at Rs 12,499 for the base 4GB and 64GB storage and Rs 14,999 for the 6GB and 128GB model.

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with a Full-HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) resolution and a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate. It houses a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary snapper, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth lens. There is also an 8MP selfie camera.