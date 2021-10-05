Realme UI 3.0 with Android 12 to launch on October 13, Realme GT series to get it first

Realme has announced that the Realme GT series will be the first smartphone lineup to get the Realme UI 3.0 with the Android 12 update. The GT series includes the Realme GT, GT Master Edition, GT Neo2, GT Explorer Master Edition, GT Neo, and GT Neo Flash.

The company has not shared any information on whether it will roll out the Android 12 update for every device at the same time or not.

Following the launch of Android 12, Realme announced the arrival of its Realme UI 3.0, which is based on the new version of the Google OS.

The Realme GT 5G will be the first device to receive the Realme UI 3.0 update while the recently announced European and Indian model of Realme GT Neo2 will ship with it out of the box, said reports. The Chinese model of Realme GT Neo2 will not receive the Realme UI 3.0 as it has already launched with Realme UI 2.0.

We can expect the first OTA updates to start rolling out on October 13. The company claims that it is one of the first OEMs to upgrade its phones to Google’s latest OS.

As per reports, the new update of Realme’s custom platform is expected to bring a lot of design changes to the icons, wallpapers, layouts and also introduce new features related to media output and navigation.