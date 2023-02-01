Poco X5 Pro 5G launch on February 6; Antutu Score, key specs revealed

The Poco X5 series has been confirmed to launch in India and other global markets on February 6. The upcoming series is expected to include two devices- Poco X5 5G & Poco X5 Pro 5G. We have got many leaks and rumours regarding the specifications and design of these devices ahead of their launch. The company has also confirmed some of the key specs of the device early.

Ahead of its launch, the Poco India shared a promo video of the X5 Pro 5G on Twitter, which revealed that the device will feature a Xfinity AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and will be powered by Snapdragon 778G chipset. Additionally, the upcoming Poco X5 Pro 5G will sport a 108MP primary camera.

Apart from this, the company has also revealed the AnTuTu score of the device. As per the company, the Poco X5 Pro 5G has a AnTuTu score of 545,093 points. It has compared the performance of the device equipped with the Snapdragon 778G to other devices equipped with MediaTek’s new Dimensity 1080 chip like the Realme 10 Pro series and the Redmi Note 12 Pro series.

Tipster Paras Guglani has also leaked that the Poco X5 Pro 5G will cost Rs 24,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. If this turns out to be true, then the Poco X5 Pro 5G will become the cheapest smartphone with the Snapdragon 778G processor on board and the most value-for-money device in the mid-range.The device will go on sale off on Feb 11.

We will know the price and complete specifications details on February 6.