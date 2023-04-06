Pay just Rs 86 per day and get an Apple iPhone 13, Know the offer

Did you know that you can purchase an Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) by paying just Rs 86 per day. Even though it seems to weird but it’s true. Users can get the smartphone by paying Rs 2,584/month. This means that they just have to pay Rs 86 per day. Users have to pay Rs 2584 as EMI for a period of 24 months if they use HDFC Bank EMI plans.

Apart from the EMI plans, buyers can get an attractive discount of up to Rs 30,000 off on the deal if they exchange their old device. As on Flipkart, the base price of Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) is Rs 61,999. Users get Rs 7901 off on the base price of the device (i.e. Rs 69,900).

This brings the final price of the smartphone to under Rs 35,000 (which is a great deal).

iPhone 13 Specifications

The iPhone 13 offers a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 2532 x 1170 resolution. The display is protected with a Ceramic Shield. The iPhone runs on iOS 15 and is powered by Apple’s latest A15 Bionic chip. Apple iPhone 13 has a 3,227mAh battery that supports 20W wired fast charging via lightning port and wireless charging.

The iPhone 13 gets Cinematic Mode, portrait mode for videos — which adds the bokeh effect. The connectivity feature of the phone includes 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and GPS with GLONASS + QZSS.

(NB: The exchange benefit on the deal changes from one smartphone to another.The deals are prone to change on the platform from time to time.)