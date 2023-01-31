Oppo Reno8 T 5G and Enco Air3 confirmed to launch in India on Feb 3

Oppo has confirmed to launch the Reno8 T 5G smartphone along with the Enco Air3 wireless earbuds in India on February 3. The smartphone will features a curved display with 120Hz refresh rate and sport a 108MP main camera. It will also have 8GB of RAM with addition virtual RAM, and 128GB storage.

The Chinese manufacturer has also confirmed that the upcoming device will carry a 4,800 mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. Oppo says that the phone will be lightest, and slimmest in its segment. The device is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G chipset.

These specs are same as the Oppo A1 Pro, which was launched in China back in November, 2022.

Oppo has also announced to launch the Reno8 T in the Philippines on February 8. The Oppo Reno8 T 4G version in the Philippines is expected to come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED, Helio G99 chipset,100 MP main camera. It might pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Oppo will also launch the next iteration in the brand’s wireless earbuds range -Oppo Enco Air3 alongside Reno8 T 5G smartphone in the Indian market. According to the company, the buds will feature an in-ear design without silicone tips, and HiFi DSP audio processing. The buds will have up to 31 hours of battery endurance with the included charging case.

Other features of the buds will include DNN call noise cancelation, a 47ms low-latency mode and IP54 water and dust resistance.

The price of the Reno8 T 5G and the Enco Air3 will be revealed at the launch event later this week. These will be available for purchase on Flipkart, in addition to OPPO India online store and offline stores.