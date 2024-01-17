Oppo F25 tipped to launch in India in February, might be a rebranded version of Reno 11F 5G

Oppo is reportedly planning to introduce a new F-series smartphone for the Indian market in February 2024. According to known tipster Abhishek Yadav, Oppo will be launching the Oppo F25 as a rebranded version of the Reno 11F 5G, which is currently available for pre-order and scheduled to launch in Indonesia on February 24. However, the company’s broader plans for launching additional F-series phones in the country this year remain uncertain.

Oppo Reno 11F 5G specifications (rumored)

The tipster has also suggested that the Oppo Reno 11F 5G smartphone will carry similar specifications as the Reno 11F 5G. That means the phone will likely be equipped with a 6.7-inch AMOLED FHD+ panel, Dimensity 7050 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery.

The handset’s display will support up to 120Hz refresh rate, a 2160Hz PWM dimming, and 2160Hz PWM dimming. Powering the device will be the Dimensity 7050 chipset, which will be paired with 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage. The 5,000mAh battery will support 67W fast charging.

The Reno 11F 5G will likely have four cameras-triple rear sensors and one selfie camera of 32-megapixel. The rear camera lens are 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B primary sensor, an 8-megapixel IMX55 ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro snapper.

The Reno 11F 5G will be offered in three colour options-pink, green, and blue. It will boot ColorOS 14-based Android 14. It will have an IP65-rated chassis. At present, there is no information about the price of the device.