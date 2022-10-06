Oppo A77s launched in India; Price, specification and all you need to know

Oppo has launched the new A77s 5G smartphone under the Oppo A77 lineup in India on Thursday. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer first launched the A77 in June and introduced a new 4G version in August.

The device contains a Snapdragon 480 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and sports a 6.56-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset also has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging and a 50MP AI dual rear camera setup.

Oppo A77s Price, availability

The Oppo A77s price in India is set at Rs 17,999 for the single 8GB with 128GB storage configuration. It will be available for purchase in in Starry Black and Sunset Orange colour options starting October 7, 2022 via online and offline channels.

Furthermore, as an introductory offer, Oppo has also announced a 10% cashback offer on the Oppo A77s which can be availed via eligible credit and debit card transaction.

Oppo A77s Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A77s runs on Android 12 based ColorOS 12.1 out of the box and is powered by Snapdragon 680 SoC. It features a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by Panda Glass and has a peak brightness of 600 nits (typical brightness is 480 nits). The smartphone’s back panel flaunts the Fibreglass-Leather Design. This design is also seen in other Oppo smartphones, including the F21 Pro 4G.

The handset has 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and is equipped with 128GB of inbuilt storage that can be further expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. The RAM can also be expanded by 5GB virtually using the handset’s internal storage.

The Oppo A77s comes with a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens and a 2MP monochrome camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. The device features an 8MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens.

The handset from Oppo Connectivity options on the Oppo A77s include dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth v5.0, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. It does not have 5G connectivity support. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and Dual Ultra Linear Stereo Speakers with Dirac Sound. It also has IP54 dust and water resistance.

The Oppo A77s packs a 5,000 mAh battery charged through a USB-C port at up to 33W.