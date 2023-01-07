OnePlus tablet might launch soon, currently under testing: reports

OnePlus is planning to launch a new tablet in India. The tablet is reported under testing and is codenamed ‘Aries’. It is expected that the tablet will cost under Rs 20,000. The company has already launched the OnePlus 11 series in China. It is yet to be confirmed whether the tab will be named OnePlus Pad or OnePlus Tab.

Expected Specifications

The OnePlus tablet is expected to offer similar specifications as the Oppo Pad Air that has been recently launch. We hope that the specifications of the OnePlus tablet will be same as that of the Oppo Pad Air.

The Oppo Pad Air offers 7.1-inch IPS LCD display with 2K resolution. Oppo Pad Air is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor and a 7100mAh battery. When it comes to RAM of the tablet, the Oppo Pad sports 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The tablet also has a provision for 3GB additional virtual RAM.

When it comes to the camera, the rear camera of the Oppo Pad Air is 8MP while the front camera is 5MP.

We are expecting OnePlus to make an official announcement about the OnePlus tablet and let us know about its specs soon.