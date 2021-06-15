Even though the launch dates of OnePlus Nord 200 5G are yet to be known, its specifications have been leaked online. The recent leaks of the smartphone reveal a triple camera setup at the rear along with a selfie camera at front.

According to leaks by tipster Evan Blass and reports by Geekbench the OnePlus Nord 200 5G will feature a 6.49-inch full HD+ display along with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The triple camera set-up of the device will include a 13MP primary camera along with 2MP macro camera. The other camera is a 2MP monochrome lens. The front camera of the device is 16MP shooter.

The single core score on Geekbench is 511 while the multi-core score recorded is 1615.

The OnePlus Nord 200 5G will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset along with 4GB of RAM. The device will get an internal storage of 64GB which can be expanded via micro SD card (up to 256GB).

OnePlus Nord 200 5G is likely to get a 5000mAh battery and will run Android 11 based Oxygen OS out of the box. It is likely that the device will get 5G support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth version 5.1, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C port.

Even though OnePlus is yet to officially announce the launch of Moto G20, the device is expected to launch in next couple of months.