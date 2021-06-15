At a time when the whole world is moving towards upgrading to a 5G network, India’s telecom sector is also moving in the same direction. According to latest reports, Airtel has initiated 5G testing in Gurugram.

During the 5G trial in a posh locality of Gurugram, it was found that the internet speed touched 1 Gbps and was operated in 3500MHz band.

Reports also suggest that Airtel will be conducting the 5G trial soon in Mumbai. However, the Airtel customers having 5G devices will not be able to experience a hike in internet speed on their devices during the trials. The telecom ministry’s rule of not allowing end users to participate in the trial restricts customers to avail a speed hike.

Also read: New Samsung Foldable Smartphones Likely To Announced In August 2021

Earlier, in the month of January this year, Airtel had successfully demonstrated 5G in Hyderabad.

Airtel’s primary competitor in India, Reliance Jio is yet to start its 5G trials in the country. Jio had announced in December 2020 that it would begin 5G trial in second-half of 2021.

Speaking about the 5G trials in India, the central government had given a green signal for 5G trials in May, 2021.

After the initial 5G testing of Airtel, it is expected that Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea will begin their 5G testing soon.