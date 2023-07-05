OnePlus launches Nord 3 with Dimensity 9000 chipset at a starting price of Rs 33,999

Global technology brand OnePlus on Wednesday launched new Nord smartphones Nord 3 5G and Nord CE 3, along with Nord Buds 2r in India.

Technology
By IANS 0
OnePlus Nord 3 launch
Photo credit: IANS

Global technology brand OnePlus on Wednesday launched new Nord smartphones Nord 3 5G and Nord CE 3, along with Nord Buds 2r in India.

Starting at Rs 33,999, the OnePlus Nord 3 will be available in Misty Green or Tempest Gray colour variants to buy from July 15 across the company’s official website, key online and offline stores, while the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r will be available in Deep Gray and Triple Blue colour variants at a starting price of Rs 2,199.

The Nord 3 features a big 6.74-inch 120Hz Super Fluid AMOLED display with 450 pixels per inch and up to 1450 nits of brightness.

“With its combination of powerful performance, beautiful design, fast and smooth software and attractive price, OnePlus Nord 3 5G truly embodies our commitment to give our users the best possible experience,” Kinder Liu, OnePlus President and COO, said in a statement.

Must Read

iQOO 11S with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 144Hz display launched in…

Meta’s Twitter competitor, Instagram Threads arrives…

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may not come with rumoured dust…

The Nord 3 will be offered in two variants — 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 16GB RAM + 256GB, which will feature a 50MP camera, a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, a 5000 mAh battery with 80W fast charger, according to the company.

Featuring 12.4mm Extra Large Drivers, Dual Mics and the AI Clear Call Algorithm, the company said that the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r will deliver an immersive audio experience and burdenless durability at incredible value for money.

The earbuds will provide up to 8 hours of uninterrupted playback on a single full charge, and up to 38 hours of playback through the charging case, said the company.

The earbuds also come with IP55 water and sweat resistance.

Moreover, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G processor, has up to 12GB of RAM and features a large 5000mAh battery and 80W SUPERVOOC charging, to give users a day’s power in as little as 15 minutes. OnePlus Nord CE 3 will be available for purchase in August.

You might also like
Technology

Nokia 110 4G, Nokia 110 2G feature phones launched in India: price, specifications

Technology

Google’s AI project Gemini: Expected to outperform ChatGPT

Technology

Garmin fenix 7 Pro and epix Pro smartwatch series launched in India

Technology

iQOO Neo 7 Pro with 120W fast charging launched in India; Check price, specifications

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans