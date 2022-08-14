OnePlus Expected To Launch Its First Foldable Phone Soon

OnePlus is reportedly planning to release its first foldable smartphone soon. Pete Lau, a co-founder of OnePlus, has hinted that the company is working on the creation of a foldable phone on Friday via new tweet. He also posted a images about the rumoured foldable phone without confirming the name or other specifics.

Samsung leads the market in terms of the foldable smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are the organisation’s most current foldable smartphones. Meanwhile, Xiaomi just released the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 and Motorola unveiled its Moto Razr 2022 in China. Huawei entered the foldable smartphone market with the Mate X and Mate X2 models. OnePlus’ sibling company Oppo introduced the Find N foldable in December 2021.

If rumours are to be believed, then the OnePlus Fold may soon come out. The foldable smartphone of OnePlus is expected to have Android 13. It might have similar characteristics with Oppo’s Find N, which debuted at the end of the last year.

Oppo Find N Specifications and Features

The Oppo Find N comes with a 5.49-inch cover OLED display and a 7.1-inch inward folding display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. It sports three rear cameras including a 13MP telephoto lens, a 16MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor. It also has a 32MP camera on both the inner and outer screens. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC cable charging capability.