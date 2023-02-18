OnePlus Buds Pro 2R: The affordable version of Buds Pro 2 to be sold in March

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 series was launched in India along with OnePlus 11 series and consists of Buds Pro 2R and Buds Pro 2. While the Buds Pro 2 is the most premium offering from the OEM, the Buds Pro 2R can be considered as the affordable variant. Currently, the Buds Pro 2 is sold in India, but the Buds Pro 2R will be sold online from March 2023.

Price

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2R has a base price of Rs 9999 and is almost Rs 2,000 cheaper than the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 costs Rs 11,999. The major difference that is present in both the earbuds is presence of Qi-wireless charging and head tracking and spatial audio support. Both the above mentioned features are present on the more premium Buds Pro 2.

Features and Specifications

The Buds Pro 2R gets dual driver performance design, 11mm dynamic driver, 6mm planar diaphragm, 48dB active noise cancellation, low latency audio transmission, Dynaudio-tuned audio signature, wired charging via USB-C and much more. The earbuds offer nine hours of continuous playback and 39 hours battery life without ANC.

It is expected that the Buds Pro 2R will be available on Amazon as well as on official website of OnePlus.