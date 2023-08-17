OnePlus Ace 2 Pro launched with 150W charging; Check price, specifications

OnePlus has launched the Ace 2 Pro smartphone in China. The smartphone comes with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, a 50-megapixel rear camera and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The flagship-grade handset has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 150W SuperVOOC charging.

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro price, availability

The price of OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is set at CNY 2,999 (around Rs 34,600) for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The 16GB + 512GB and 24GB + 1TB RAM and storage configurations are priced at CNY 3,399 (around Rs 39,200) and CNY 3,999 (around Rs 46,100), respectively.

The Ace 2 Pro will go on sale in China in Aurora Green and Titanium Ash Grey via Oppo’s online store starting August 23.

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Specifications

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is equipped with a 6.7-inch curved OLED display with a 1.5K resolution (2772 x 1240 pixels). The screen also has 450 PPI, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 2160Hz PWM dimming, local brightness level of 1600 nits and global peak brightness level of 1200 nits.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC coupled with LPDDR5x RAM, UFS 4.0 storage, and a 9140mm² VC cooling system.

The phone runs ColorOS 13.1 based on Android 13 out-of the box. The company has promised to provide 3 Android updates for the phone.

It features a triple camera system on the back that houses an OIS-assisted 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide unit, and a 2MP macro snapper. The device gets a 16MP front-facing camera for slefies.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 150W SuperVOOC fast wired charging.

On the connectivity front, the handset supports dual SIM, 5G, WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GNSS, NFC, and USB Type-C. The smartphone has an in-screen fingerprint sensor, Dolby Atmos-supported dual stereo speakers, an IR blaster, and a customized x-axis vibration motor.