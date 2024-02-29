OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact edition launched in at Rs 49,999; Know specs and availability

OnePlus has launched a special edition of the OnePlus 12R- Genshin Impact edition in India. The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact edition is offered in a single variant and costs Rs 49,999. As the name suggests, the 12R Genshin Impact edition is based on the popular smartphone game Genshin Impact from miHoYo. The device was unveiled at MWC in Barcelona. It will be available across global markets very soon.

Apart from the cosmetic upgrade on the smartphone, there are no mechanical changes on the device. The Genshin Impact edition of OnePlus 12R comes with a single Electro Violet colour option and can be purchased from OnePlus’s official website. There is gaming-centered optimization on the smartphone. The smartphone gets a collectible gift box along with accessories like the Keqing-themed case for customization. The theme on the smartphone is similar to the game. There is an electric-themed finish with a Keqing logo on the rear of the device.

Key Specs

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact edition offers a 6.78-inch LTPO 4.0 AMOLED screen. The screen offers 1.5K or 1264×2780 pixels. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC that is paired with 16GB of RAM (LPDDR5x) and 256GB of onboard storage. When it comes to camera setup, there is a triple rear camera setup and comprises of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor. The other two cameras are 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. At the front, the device gets a punch-hole camera which is of 16-megapixel. In terms of storage, the device offers up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. A Genshin Impact edition has the same massive 5,500mAh battery powers the device and supports 100W SuperVOOC wired charging.

If you are someone who wants to have a smartphone that stands out among other OnePlus 12R devices due to its cosmetic upgrade, you can opt for this special edition. Otherwise it does not make any sense to pay more as compared to the regular OnePlus 12R.