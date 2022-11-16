Now you can open your WhatsApp account in two smartphones

WhatsApp will soon allow users to use the app in two smartphones with one number. WhatsApp currently allows users to access their existing account in five devices including one smartphone and four other devices like laptops, and tablets.

Now, the company is reportedly planning to allow users to log in to one WhatsApp number on two mobile phones. This will help users who have two smartphones but only one account on WhatsApp. This feature is an expansion of the current multidevice support feature that was introduced earlier this year.

Currently, the latest feature is only available for beta testers of WhatsApp. WhatsApp is yet to release the stable version of the feature and it could be released for everyone in the coming months.

WhatsApp users will also get a chance to check how many devices are currently logged in to a particular account. With this feature, the users get to maintain the security of the account by checking whether their account is being used on an unknown device. Users can also log out from their account any device remotely, by using their primary device.

How to use one WhatsApp number on two phones

Sign up for WhatsApp Beta

You can get the new feature on WhatsApp beta. If you are not a beta user then you can sign up for the beta version of the messaging app. Note that the beta program of the app mostly remains full.

To sign up for Beta program, go to Google Play Store, and search for WhatsApp app. Once you open it, you will see Beta program written on the page and if you see a message saying “Beta program is full,” then it means that you won’t be able to sign up for it. But, you can check it more frequently for the beta program.

The beta users can directly check the feature on their smartphone by the following steps.

Step 1: Open WhatsApp app on your first mobile phone.

Step 2: Tap on the three-dotted icon on the top right corner of the screen.

Step 3: Tap on ‘Linked devices option.’

Step 4: Now, ‘link a device’ by scanning the QR code on the screen by the second device.

Steps for secondary phone

Step 5: Open the WhatsApp app on your second smartphone and log in.

Step 6: Tap on three-dotted menu icon on the top right corner of the screen.

Step 7: Tap on ‘Link a device’ option.

Step 8: Now, scan the QR code available on the primary phone.