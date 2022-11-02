Nokia G60 launched in India; Price, specs and other details

Nokia G60 smartphone has debuted in India on Tuesday. Nokia teased the device last week. The Nokia G60 comes with a 50-megapixel triple camera unit. It is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood.

The Nokia G60 is available only in a single 6GB/128GB memory configuration in India with two colour options – Black and Ice.

Nokia 60 price in india

The price of the Nokia G60 is set at Rs 29,999 for the sole 6GB/128GB storage option. The device can be pre-booked at leading retail outlets and Nokia’s official website till November 7. As per the company, the smartphone will go on sale at selected retail counters, Nokia.com, and online portals from November 8.

Nokia is also offering the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite worth Rs 3,599 with the G60 for free as a part of the limited-time offer.

Nokia 60 specification

Speaking about the specifications of the Nokia G60, the device is equipped with a 6.58-inch FullHD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 500nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 layer for protection. The display carries a notch at the front for the 8MP selfie camera. The Nokia phone runs on Android 12 OS out of the box.

Under the hood, the device has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with Adreno 619L GPU for graphics. The phone comes with 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage that is further expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

For optics, the device features a triple camera setup that houses a 50MP primary camera along with a 5MP ultrawide and 2MP depth units.

The G60 packs a 4,500 mAh battery that’s charged through a USB-C port at up to 20W. The company has promised three Android version upgrades and three years of monthly security updates with the device. Additionally, Nokia is offering a free two-year warranty instead of the usual one-year warranty for the G60’s users in India.

The smartphone supports 5G connectivity and has an IP52 rating for water resistant. The device has a side-mounted fingerprint reader for biometric authentication.