Nokia 110 4G, Nokia 110 2G feature phones launched in India: price, specifications

Nokia has launched two features phones in India. The devices called Nokia 110 4G and Nokia 110 2G, will be the new addition to the budget lineup. Both phones run on S30+ out of the box, and pack 1,450mAh battery capacity along with a QVGA camera sensor on the back.

Check out the price and specifications details of the phones.

Nokia 110 2G and Nokia 110 4G price in India

The Nokia 110 4G price is set at Rs 2,499 and ships in Midnight Blue and Artic Purple. The Nokia 110 2G (2023) is priced at Rs 1,699. The phone comes in charcoal and Cloudy Blue. Both the feature phones is available for sale through the Nokia website and retail stores.

Nokia 110 2G specifications

The Nokia 110 2G is equipped with a 1.8-inch QQVGA display and a full-sized number keypad. The new Nokia phone runs on S30+ out of the box. The feature phone sports a QVGA camera on the back. The phone packs a 1000mAh battery, which is claimed to offer 12 days on standby or 8 hours of talk time on a single charge.

Connectivity options include 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, and a microUSB port.

The Nokia 110 2G supports up to 32GB microSD card, FM radio, MP3 player. It also has IP52 rating, a microphone and a single speaker. The phone measures 49.4 X 49.4 X 115.07 mm and weighs 79.6 grams. The phone can store up to 2000 contacts and 250 SMSes, as per the comany.

Nokia 110 4G specifications

The Nokia 110 4G also has a 1.8-inch QQVGA display and there’s a full-sized number keypad. The Nokia phone is powered by a 1450mAh battery, which is claimed to offer 22 days on standby or 12 hours of talk time on a single charge. The new phone also runs on S30+ out of the box.

It comes with a QVGA camera sensor on the back. The Nokia 110 2G supports up to 32GB microSD card, FM radio, MP3 player, IP52 rating, a microphone and a single speaker. In terms of dimension, the phone measures 50 X 14.4 X 121.5 mm and weighs 79.6 grams. Like the 4G variant, the phone can store up to 2000 contacts and 250 SMSes.