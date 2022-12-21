Musk actively searching for new Twitter CEO: Report

Elon Musk, who lost his own poll on whether he should quit as Twitter CEO or not, is reportedly searching for a new chief executive for the micro-blogging platform, the media reported on Tuesday.

The report came as Musk said that the US government “paid Twitter millions of dollars to censor info from the public”.

According to a CNBC report, Musk has been actively searching for a replacement even before posting the poll on Sunday.

In fact, that search has been “ongoing”, the report added.

Stunned at his own Twitter poll result which decided he should quit as the CEO, Musk took a U-turn on Tuesday, saying that going forward, only Blue subscribers will be able to participate in polls organised by him.

His Twitter poll had revealed that a whopping 57.5 per cent people wanted him to quit as the CEO of the micro-blogging platform.

“No one wants a job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor,” he had said on Sunday.

“The question is not finding a CEO, the question is finding a CEO who can keep Twitter alive,” he added.

Last month, Musk had said that he does not want to be the CEO of any company, be it Tesla or Twitter.