Motorola Moto G31 tipped to come with a 50MP camera, 5,000mAh battery

The Motorola Moto G31 is expected to be unveiled soon. The key specification of the smartphone has been leaked online ahead of its launch. The Moto G31 is expected to come with a , 5,000 mAh battery and a 50MP camera on the rear.

The Motorola smartphone has been spotted on the National Communications Commission (NCC) listing in Taiwan. The NCC listing has revealed some of the specification details of the upcoming smartphone.

As per the listing, the Moto G31 will feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and run Android 11. The NCC listing, which was spotted by MySmartPrice revealed that the Motorola smartphone could be available in Black and Silver colour options. The Moto G31 is listed with the model number XT2173-2 on NCC.

Moto G31 price (expected)

Tipster Anthony (@TheGalox_) has suggested that the Moto G31 will be priced at $210 (around Rs 15,600). He also shared some of the key specifications of the smartphone.

Motorola G31 – 50mp main camera

– 5000mah battery

– 10w charger

– Fingerprint scanner

– Android 11 ~ $210 pic.twitter.com/6wrbL6a0rz — Anthony (@TheGalox_) October 2, 2021

Moto G31 specifications (expected)

Tipster Anthony has suggested that the Moto G31 will feature a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support, a fingerprint scanner, and run Android 11. The tipster also shared some images of the phone which shows the back panel of the phone with a rectangular camera module with an LED flash and the words 50MP and Quad Pixel written on it.

The NCC listing has also listed the battery and charger specification of the phone and specified that the battery will be a Li-Po cell bundled with a basic 10W charger in the box.

The phone is seen with a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, microphone, and speaker grille in the images. The fingerprint reader should be on the Motorola logo on the back.

The images shared by the NCC listing show a hole-punch cutout in the display and a voice assistant button, volume rocker, and power button on the right side. The SIM tray is seemingly placed on the left side of phone. The Moto G31 may not have 5G chipset but it will have Wi-Fi 5 support as it was previous spotted on the Wi-Fi certification site.