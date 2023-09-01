Moto G84 5G launched in India; Features Snapdragon 695 SoC, 50MP camera, 5,000mAh battery under Rs 20,000

Motorola has launched the Moto G84 5G as it’s latest smartphone offering in the Indian market. The smartphone ships with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. Motorola has launched the Moto G84 as the successor of the Moto G82 5G, which was released in 2022.

Let’s check the price, specifications of the Moto g84 here.

Moto G84 5G price in India, availability

The device is available in a single storage option and three colour variants in the country. The Moto G84 5G sole 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 19,999 in the country. Howver, you can buy it at a discount of Rs 18,999 with a flat Rs 1,000 off by purchasing the device with ICICI Bank credit cards or a Rs 1,000 off in a Flipkart exchange offer.

The smartphone is available for purchase in Viva Magenta and Marshmallow Blue colour options with vegan leather finish. It is also available in a Midnight Blue 3D acrylic glass finish variant. It will be available for purchase starting at 12 PM IST on September 8.

Moto G84 5G specifications, features

Speaking of its specifications, the dual nano SIM-supported Moto G84 5G features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ pOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The screen has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a peak brightness level of 1300 nits. The phone ships with Android 13. Moreover, the company has promised the device will get a year of Android updates and three years of security patches.

The phone is equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. The phone is offered with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage.

For photography, the device houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor in the dual camera setup at the back. It has a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support.