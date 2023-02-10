Mira Murati, creator of ChatGPT: Any idea about her Indian connection

ChatGPT, a chatbot that is developed by Open AI is quite trending these days. It is so because the AI chatbot interacts in a conversational way with its users. The AI chatbot answers follow-up questions, challenge incorrect premises and rejects inappropriate requests. Mira Murati is the creator of ChatGPT and she has an Indian connection.

About Mira Murati

Mira Murati is the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of OpenAI and she has an Indian lineage. Mira was born in San Francisco, United States in 1988 and her parents are of Indian origin. In terms of qualifications, she has graduated in Engineering from the Thayer School of Engineering, Dartmouth. Prior to working in ChatGPT she has Mira worked at various reputed organisations.

Mira worked as Summer Analyst in Goldman Sachs in 2011. After that she worked as Advanced concepts engineer in Zodiac Aerospace (2012-2013) and then in Tesla as Senior Product Manager (2013-2016). Mira then joined Leap Motion as VP of Product & Engineering (2016-2018).

Currently, she is working in OpenAI and has been in the organisation since 2018. During joined the company as VP of Applied AI & Partnerships. She was then promoted to SVP of Research, Product & Partnerships (2020-2022). Currently she is working as Chief Technology Officer.

ChatGPT and its working

The AI chatbot, ChatGPT was released in November 2022 and it can have conversations on various topics. The topics range from discussing history and philosophy as well as generating lyrics. It can also help people write code quickly and accurately. Users can use ChatGPT to create code in any language from small functions to entire static websites.

ChatGPT uses Generative Pre-trained Transformer (GPT) technology. The Transformers are algorithms that are specialized to find long-range patterns in sequences of data.

A transformer can predict not only a word, sentence, paragraph, and much more. A transformer requires a large amount of data and is trained to perform in two stages and it includes- generic data as well as tailored data for a specific task.