Microsoft has showcased a foldable smartphone - Surface Duo - that is more like the newly-launched Samsung Galaxy Fold .

Microsoft patents locking mechanism for Surface Neo and Duo

By IANS

San Francisco: Microsoft back in October showcased a foldable smartphone Surface Duo and Surface Neo dual-screen laptop, with displays held together with a fully rotating hinge that can be adjusted to any angle and now patent for this particular hinge mechanism has been published by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO).

A new patent titled “ADJUSTABLE CLOSURE MAGNET FOR HINGED DEVICE WITH ASSISTED OPEN” and the patent includes a diagram of a single link in the hinge mechanism, news portal GSMArena reported.

Microsoft filed the patent in 2019 and it was published online on Friday. The patent talks about the closing mechanism for dual-screen

Surface Duo — that is more like the newly-launched Samsung Galaxy Fold, would run on Google’s Android.

The Surface Duo will have two 5.6-inch displays that expand to an 8.3-inch screen.

It will be able to run apps from the Google Play Store.

Surface Neo runs a new version of Windows called Windows 10X and is expected to come at the end of 2020.

It is two 9-inch tablets put together into a dual-screen machine so it looks like a notebook.

