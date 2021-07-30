Micromax offers new TWS Air Funk Earbuds, enables users to switch voice from male to female

Micromax has launched new earbuds in India under Air Funk series which will allow you to switch your voice from male to female and vice versa. Micromax has launched two truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds – Air Funk 1 Pro and Air Funk 1.

While the Air Funk 1 offers a voice switching function from male to female and vice-versa, the Air Funk 1 Pro features a Qualcomm clear voice capture feature which reduces ambient noise. The Air Funk 1 is priced at Rs 1,299 while the Air Funk 1 Pro is priced at Rs 2,499.

Some important specifications of the Air Funk TWS Earbuds are as follows:

Micromax Air Funk 1

The Micromax Air Funk 1offers a playback time of 5 hours on a single charge and up to 15 hours with the battery case. The connectivity features offered on the ear buds are Bluetooth version 5, USB Type-C port and IP44 water resistance.

In order to activate the voice switch feature, users have to press either of the earbuds for a specific function. Pressing the right earbuds for three seconds will activate the male voice. To activate the female voice, users have to press the left earbuds for three seconds. The charging time of the earbuds is 1.2 hours. The earbuds is offered in colour variants of Black, Blue, Purple, Yellow, and White.

Micromax Air Funk 1 Pro

The Micromax Air Funk 1 Pro features a Qualcomm clear voice capture that reduces ambient noise. The design of the Air Funk 1 Pro differs from Air Funk 1 in shape and size. Speaking about the battery backup, the Air Funk 1 Pro provides a playtime of 7 hours on a single charge. Along with the battery case the total charge offered by Air Funk 1 Pro is 32 hours.

The earbuds is offered in colour variants of Black, Blue, Purple, Yellow, and White. The connectivity features offered on the ear buds are Bluetooth version 5.2, USB Type-C port and IP44 water resistance.