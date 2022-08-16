Jio Phone 5G may launch in India soon, All we know about it so far

Reliance Jio is expected to launch an affordable 5G smartphone dubbed as Jio Phone 5G soon. The company launched its affordable 4G smartphone JioPhone Next in 2021 and is now expected to unveil a 5G smartphone as Jio is expected to roll out 5G services in India soon.

As per reports, telecon service providers Jio and Airtel are expected to release the 5G network in select cities in India this month, but on a pilot basis.

However, Reliance Jio has not made any official announcement regarding the launch date of the Jio Phone 5G in India yet, but reports claim that the launch is not too far away.

Let’s check out all the information we know about the upcoming Jio Phone so far.

Jio Phone 5G specifications, features (Expected)

The Jio Phone 5G is expected to feature a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display that HD+ resolution with support for standard 60Hz refresh rate. As per leak reports, the upcoming Jio Phone 5G will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G processor and will have 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of expandable storage. The device might ship with Android 11 OS out of the box.

The 5G smartphone will likely pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for at least 18W fast charging.

Like the previous JioPhone, it will likely have support for Google Play Services and some Jio apps.

The upcoming Jio Phone is tipped to come with the same features that we got with the previous version. It could feature always-on Google Assistant, read-aloud text, instant translate via Google Lens and Google Translate, and more. The device will reportedly have a USB Type-C charging port a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

It will have a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The company may provide an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front panel of the device. Users can reportedly be able to record 1080p videos at 60fps and 720p videos at 120fps.

Jio Phone 5G price in India (Expected)

The Jio Phone 5G is expected to be be an affordable offering and to cost under Rs 10,000 in India. The Jio Phone 4G was launched in 2021 with a price tag of Rs 6,499.