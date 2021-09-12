Jio Fiber launches new quarterly broadband plans for postpaid users; Check price and benefit details

Jio Fiber has now launched six new quarterly broadband plans for its postpaid user. The Jio Fiber already has semi-annual and annual offerings for its postpaid customers. The plans offers internet speed up to 1Gbps.

The price of the new quarterly postpaid broadband plans start from Rs 2,097 and go up to Rs 25,597 (excluding GST). These broadband plans don’t need any installation charges.

The launch comes a couple of months after the Internet service provider (ISP) introduced its semi-annual and annual postpaid plans.

The new plans are available for purchase via Jio.com as well as MyJio app.

Jio Fiber quarterly postpaid plans

Rs 2,097 plan

The Jio Fiber quarterly postpaid broadband plan starts from Rs 2,097. The Rs 2,097 offers unlimited data at 100Mbps upload and download speeds with three months validity. It also brings voice calling benefits. However, it does not provide any over-the-top (OTT) subscription or value-added service.

Rs. 2,997 plan

But, you can get the OTT benefits with the Rs. 2,997 Jio Fiber postpaid broadband plan that comes with 14 OTT platforms including Voot Select, and Zee5, AltBalaji, Amazon Prime Video, Discovery+, Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now, and many more. The plan has the same validity as the Rs 2,097 plan and offers up to 150Mbps download and upload speeds.

Rs. 4,497 Plan

The third plan is the Rs. 4,497 Jio Fiber postpaid quarterly plan that has three months validity. It offers unlimited data with 300Mbps of download and upload speeds, as well as offer voice calling support. The plan also includes all the OTT platforms that are bundled with the Rs 2,997 broadband plan. Moreover, the Rs 4,497 plan also includes Netflix (Basic) plan.

Rs 7,497 Plan

The Rs 7,497 Jio Fiber postpaid broadband plan offers even faster experience for three months. It brings 500Mbps of download and upload speeds as well as voice calling support. In addition, the Jio Fiber quarterly plan also gives access to all 15 OTT platforms that customers get on the Rs 4,497 Jio postpaid plan.

Rs 11,997 Plan

The Jio Fiber Rs. 11,997 quarterly postpaid plan also offers access to 15 OTT platforms like the other plans and comes with up to 1Gbps download and upload speeds. The Rs 11,997 Jio Fiber plan also offers voice calling support.

The Rs 2,097, Rs 2,997, Rs 4,497, Rs 7,497, and Rs 11,997 Jio Fiber quarterly postpaid plans come with an data quota of 3,300GB as per the commercial user policy.

Rs. 25,497 plan

The Rs 25,497 quarterly postpaid plan also provides access to the 15 OTT platforms that are available with other plans. The Rs 25,497 plan offers up to 1Gbps download and upload speeds along with a data quota of 6,600GB (or 6.6TB) a month.