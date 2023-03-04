Itel Pad One with launched in India, Check price, feature and other details

Chinese mobile manufacturing company Itel has launched its first ever tablet in India. The tablet is called Itel Pad One. The company is extending their business into more smart products, along with smartphones. For example, the company launched it’s L-series smart television sets earlier this year. Now it have introduced the Itel Pad One in the country. This Itel tablet comes equipped with a large 20.1 inch display, 6,000mAh battery and a plethora of other advanced features. The newly launched device supports 4G calling in India.

Itel Pad One price, availability

The itel Pad One is offered in two colour variants -Light Blue and Deep Grey. The price of the Itel Pad One in India is set at for Rs. 12,999. The tablet is currently available for purchase at both online and offline retail stores.

Itel Pad One specification

The Itel Pad One comes equipped with a 10.1-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1280×800 pixels. It sports slim bezels. Under the hood, the tablet is powered by an octa-core SC9863A1 SoC that is paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. You can expand the storage further up to 512GB. The tablet runs Android 12 (Go Edition).

The newly-launched Itel tablet features an 8-megapixel rear camera with an 80-degree wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel AF camera with flash on the front.

The tablet packs a 6,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. The tablet has WiFi, Bluetooth, 4G support, enabling users to send text messages and make voice calls as connectivity options. It also comes with a USB Type-C port, dual speakers, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It has a metal body and slim bezels. The tablet has a dimensions of 241.37mm x 160.16m x 8.2mm.

In January, the company launched its L-series smart TVs. The Itel 32-inch L3265 and 43-inch L4365 models feature frameless designs for immersive viewing and brightness ratings of up to 250 and 300 nits, respectively. They come with pre-installed OTT applications and a built-in Chromecast. The TV set also offers a smart remote in the box.