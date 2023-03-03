IRCTC to soon introduce a voice-based e-ticket booking feature

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is reportedly going to introduce a new ticket booking feature for easier and quicker online ticket booking. IRCTC’s upcoming voice-based e-ticket booking feature will make the online reserved ticket booking process easier and quicker.

Accordion to reports, the IRCTC is currently pilot testing the feature on its ‘Ask Disha’ Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform. Digital Interaction to Seek Help Anytime or the Ask Disha platform’s latest feature, which is currently in its trial phase will enable customers to use voice commands throughout the entire online ticketing booking process.

IRCTC voice-based e-ticket booking feature



The report also suggests that the first phase of the trial has been successful. IRCTC is expected to soon conduct a few more steps before it rolls out the feature. The report claims that IRCTC may introduce the AI-powered voice-based ticket booking feature on the Ask Disha online ticket booking platform within the next three months. Ask Disha is a special program designed by IRCTC to answer passengers’ queries. It is available on IRCTC’s official website.

Hoe to use voice-based e-ticket booking feature in Ask Disha



Currently, Ask Disha allows customers to book tickets and seek support for other services via an OTP verification log-in. Users don’t need to log in with their IRCTC UserID and password to use this feature. The AI-powered e-ticketing feature is also expected to enhance IRCTC’s backend infrastructure. This feature will also improve IRCTC’s per-day online ticket booking capacity.

IRCTC has developed the Ask Disha platform with the help of a Bengaluru-based startup named CoRover Pvt. Ltd. In October 2018, IRCTC introduced the AI-based ticket-booking platform for users.