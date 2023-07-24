iQOO Z7 Pro to be launched soon in India, iQOO India CEO shares picture

Vivo’s subsidiary iQOO is expected to launch the iQOO Z7 Pro very soon in India. The iQOO India CEO, Nipun Marya, has shared the picture of the upcoming device on Twitter. The image shows the curved design of the smartphone and the display which gets a punch-hole to accommodate the front camera.

Even though the specifications of the upcoming smartphone were not revealed by the company, it was spotted recently on the Geekbench platform.

iQOO Z7 Pro specifications

The iQOO Z7Pro offers a 6.64-inch IPS LCD display and a Full HD+ resolution. The display panel offers 480nits of peak brightness, and refresh rate of 120Hz.

The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G chipset and runs Android 13-based Origin OS out of the box. When it comes to camera of the device, the Z7 Pro offers a dual camera setup at the rear. The primary camera of the device is a 64 MP camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation). The secondary camera on the device is a 2MP depth sensor. Both cameras are coupled with a LED flash. On the other hand, the front camera on the device is a 16MP camera and it is placed in the punch hole.

For authentication purpose, the smartphone offers a fingerprint sensor on the side. In terms of power, the device offers a 5000mAh battery.

When it comes to connectivity, the smartphone gets 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C etc.The device might get IP54 water and dust rating. The smartphone is expected to be offered in multiple colours.

RAM and Storage

When it comes to RAM and storage, the device will get multiple options. The smartphone will get up to 12GB RAM. On the other hand, the storage of the device will be up to 256GB. The device gets 8GB, 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage.