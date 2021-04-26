iQoo 7 5G, iQoo 7 Legend 5G With 120Hz Display And Triple Rear Camera Launched In India; Price, Specs

iQoo 7 series has debuted in India today at 12PM via a virtual launch event. Chinese company launched two phones in the series including iQoo 7 and iQoo 7 Legend, aka iQoo 7 BMW M Motorsport edition.

The iQoo 7 series phones has debuted in China in January.

Both the iQoo 7 series phones launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, 120Hz refresh rate support display and triple rear camera.

iQoo 7 5G, iQoo 7 Legend 5G price in India

iQoo 7 5G is price at Rs 31,990​ for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and Rs 33,990 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. While the top end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage carries a price tag of Rs. 35,990​ in India.

On the other hand, the iQoo 7 Legend 5G is priced at Rs 39,990 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and Rs 43,990 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Both the 5G smartphones will up for Pre-order from May 1 on iQOO.com and Amazon India.

Both the phones are available with exclusive pre-order offers. Customer can get Rs 2,000 off on pre-order of iQoo 7 5G with ICICI bank credit cards and EMI transactions and they can also get an Rs 2,000 off with Amazon coupon codes.

Likewise customers can also get an Rs 3,000 of with pre-order of iQoo 7 Legend 5G with ICICI bank credit cards and EMI transactions and Rs 2,000 off with Amazon coupon codes.

The company has not revealed the sale dates for the devices yet.

iQoo 7 5G India variant specifications

iQoo 7 features a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 300nits peak brightness and a 600000:1 contrast ratio to get a smoother and immersive display experience.

The display also has 300Hz Touch Sampling Rate and 1000Hz Instant Touch Sampling Rate.

It runs on Android 11 based Funtouch OS 11.1 on top.

The iQoo 7 is powered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB extended UFS 3.1 on board storage.

The smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX 598 primary sensor and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The other two cameras are 13MP super wide-angle camera and 2MP mono sensor. The phone also has a 16MP selfie camera on the front.

The phone draws power from a 4,400mAh battery that has 66W fast charging support. The phone also has in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Connectivity options of the phone are 5G SA/NSA, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS/GLONASS, and USB Type-C port.

iQoo 7 5G Legend specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo 7 Legend features a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ and 1300nits brightness.

It runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1 UI out of the box.

The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

It comes with the triple rear camera setup that has a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 13MP depth sensor for portrait pictures. At the front, iQoo 7 Legend has a 16-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

It packs a 4,000mAh battery with 66W FlashCharge fast charging support. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

iQoo 7 Legend comes with 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.