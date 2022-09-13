Apple iPhone 13 to get massive discounts during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Apple slashed the price of the iPhone 13 after the launch of the iPhone 14 series. The iPhone 13 was launched at a starting price of Rs 69,900 in India. While the latest iPhone 14 has been priced at Rs 79,900, which is Rs 10,000 lower than the iPhone 13.

Flipkart has announced its Big Billion Days sale and ha promised great discounts and discounts on a wide range of products. The e-commerce site will be offering massive discounts on smartphones from major brands including Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Nothing, Xiaomi, Vivo and more.

So, if you are planning to get the iPhone 13 anytime now then it would be better for you to wait for some more time as the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will begin soon.

Flipkart hasn’t revealed the festive sale date yet but it is likely to take place around the same time as the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale that has been scheduled to begin on September 23. The Amazon sale will start a day sooner for Prime users, followed by all other users.

Ahead of the Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart has revealed some of the best deals that will be available on smartphones and electronics. The e-commerce platform is going to offer discount deals on iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and iPhone 11.

iPhone 13 offer

Flipkart hasn’t revealed the discount details on these iPhone models but we expect it to be the best deal ever since the model launched in India. The price of the iPhone 13 has been down to lowest ever around Rs 65,000 in India.

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the price of the iPhone 13 is expected to drop down to between Rs 50,000 Rs 60,000 inclusive of bank offer. The e-commerce platform will also provide exchange offers, which will help to further cut down the price of the iPhone model. This also means the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 prices will go further down.

Furthermore, Flipkart has also announced a partnership with Axis and ICICI bank to offer 10 per cent instant discount to customers. Buyers can avail this offer on top of the flat discount that Flipkart will offer on iPhones to further drop the cost.

Meanwhile, the recently iPhone 14 will go on its first sale in India on September 16 across various online and offline platforms. As mentioned above the new iPhone series starts at Rs 79,900. Apple has partnered with HDFC Bank, as usual, to offer discounts.