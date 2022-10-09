Infinix Hot 20 5G and Zero Ultra launched globally

Transsion Holdings’ flagship brand, Infinix, released two smartphones globally- the Infinix Hot 20 5G and Infinix Zero Ultra. The Infinix Hot 20 5G is an affordable 5G phone. However, the Infinix Zero Ultra is the flagship model. It is only the third flagship device to use a 200MP camera after the Xiaomi 12T Pro and Moto Edge 30 Ultra.

Infinix Hot 20 5G

The Infinix Hot 20 5G uses a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of FHD+.

It also comes with a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a touch response rate of 240Hz.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip as well as 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The internal storage is also expandable via a microSD card.

This device uses a 5000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

The Infinix Hot 20 5G uses a dual rear camera, including a 50MP Samsung JN1 main camera and a 2MP secondary camera. It also uses an 8MP selfie camera on the front.



Infinix Zero Ultra

This flagship phone has three rear cameras, including a 200MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2MP depth sensor.

On the front, this device comes with a 32MP shooter for selfies.

This phone has a battery capacity of 4500 mAh and supports ultra-fast 180W fast charging.

Infinix Hot 20 5G and Infinix Zero Ultra price

The Infinix Zero Ultra is priced at $520 which is approximately equivalent to Rs 43,072.90 and only provides a version with 8GB of RAM + 256GB of storage option.

The Infinix Hot 20 5G only provides a version of 4GB of RAM + 128GB of storage option priced at $180 which is equivalent to Rs 14,909.85.