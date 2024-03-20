Indian Government issues security warning for Apple MacBook, Watch and TV users, Details here

The Government of India has issued major security warning for Apple users in the nation. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has recently released a new security bulletin date March 19.

In the bulletin, the government has issued security alerts for Apple Watch, Apple TV, Mac and even the Vision Pro users. As per the bulletin, the risk is capable of allowing hackers to access devices remotely to reveal personal and confidential information and severely cause issues on the targeted system.

Here’s a list of devices that can be affected:

Apple visionOS versions prior to 1.1

Apple macOS Monterey versions prior to 12.7.4

Apple macOS Ventura versions prior to 13.6.5

Apple macOS Sonoma versions prior to 14.4

Apple watchOS versions prior to 10.4

Apple Safari versions prior to 17.3

Apple tvOS versions prior to 17.4

The security issue will also affect Vision Pro, Apple TV HD, 4K models, Apple Watch Series 4 and later models, and pretty much all MacBooks that have launched in the last few years.

Further, the Government body has also urged Apple users to install the latest versions of the products. Addressing the vulnerability, Apple has already released latest updated versions of numerous Apple products.

Earlier on February, the CERT-In (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team), under the Government of India, has issued a “high” security warning for Apple products. In December 16, 2023, the CERT-In issued another high risk warning for Apple products and Apple users, regarding multiple vulnerabilities.