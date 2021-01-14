Many users are leaving the instant- messaging platform WhatsApp since the introduction of the new privacy policy in the app over the risk of personal data leaks. Now users are heading towards other messaging apps like Telegram and Signal app. But many of us may not know that just uninstalling the app from your phone will not remove your data from WhatsApp’s server.

Here is an easy trick to delete all data from WhatsApp server:

To do this, first, open your WhatsApp app.

Then click on the 3 dots appearing in the upper corner on right side of the phone.

Then click on the Settings option.

Now go to the Account option and click here.

Now tap on Delete My Account.

There a window will open.

Now put your phone number on the new page and click on Delete My Account again.

You must provide reasons before deleting your account.

Now again click on Delete My Account.

Now all your WhatsApp messages will be deleted. You will also be removed from all groups.

The special thing is that in this way your data will also be deleted from Google Disc.

Now you can uninstall WhatsApp.

