IBM adopts ‘Slack’ for its 3,50,000 employees

San Francisco: IBM has picked ‘Slack’ a cloud-based proprietary instant messaging platform to power its chat communications companywide and will be moving all its 3,50,000 customers to the service.

“Going wall to wall in IBM – it’s basically the maximum scale that there is, so we now know that Slack will work for literally the largest organizations in the world,” Business Insider quoted Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield recently.

IBM has apparently actually been using Slack since 2014, but it is now officially adopting Slack as the main communication tool internally as part of a larger effort to modernize the company itself.

Recently, Slack announced that it has 12 million active users, while at the same time its compitator Microsofts’s Team garnered more than 20 million daily active users.

Additionally, Slack has previously claimed it is not worried about Microsoft’s reach with Office 365 and it even mocked Microsoft last year.

With availability in 53 languages across 181 markets, Teams is powering teamwork for customers around the world, including Emirates, FedEx, Lexmark, The Adecco Group, KONE, and McCann Worldgroup.

Additionally, Microsoft also unveiled a toolkit called The Art of Teamwork, which it describes as a new online curriculum built around the five attributes of a successful team: Shared purpose, collective identity, self-awareness and inclusion, trust and vulnerability.