How to track, block and unblock your lost mobile phone by using Govt’s Sanchar Saathi Portal

The central government has launched the Sanchar Saathi portal with the aim to help millions of people track their lost or stolen mobile phones. Users can also access their SIM card number and block it if anybody is found using the SIM by using the owner’s ID by visiting www.sancharsaathi.gov.in.

The govt has introduced three reforms through this portal –CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register) to track, block stolen/lost mobiles, know your mobile connections to determine mobile connections registered in one’s name and ASTR (Artificial Intelligence and Facial Recognition powered Solution for Telecom SIM Subscriber Verification) to identify fraudulent subscribers.

Now, you don’t need to worry about someone misusing your phone or sim card after it gets lost or stolen.

How To Block Lost Mobile Phone Via Govt’s Sanchar Saathi Portal

Visit Sanchar Saathi Portal link https://ceir.sancharsaathi.gov.in/Request/CeirUserBlockRequestDirect.jsp.

Enter the Device Information like Mobile number, IMEI number, Device brand.

You also need to give the information about the Lost Place, Date, Police complaint number.

Next, enter your personal information like your name, address, identity and other details.

Next you will have to select a mobile number where an OTP would be sent.

Click on the declaration box

Click on Submit button.

Now, your smartphone will be blocked.



How To Unblock Lost Mobile Phone Via Govt’s Sanchar Saathi Portal