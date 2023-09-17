Honor 90 Alternatives: Nothing Phone (1), OnePlus Nord 3 and more

Honor reentered the Indian market after a break of three years with the Honor 90. The smartphone comes with a 120Hz curved OLED display, a 200MP primary camera, a 50MP front camera, and 66W fast charging support. The device comes in two storage configurations of 8GB/256GB version and 12GB/ 512GB storage, which are priced at Rs 37,999 and Rs 39,999, respectively.

Let’s take a look at the alternatives to the Honor 90 in India.

Honor 90 price, specifications

The Honor 90 features a 6.7-inch 1.5K quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset. The device packs 8GB/ 12GB RAM and 256GB/ 512GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging. It runs on Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1. It sports a triple camera setup including a 200MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, it also has a 50MP front camera for selfies.

Honor 90 alternatives in India

iQOO Neo 7 Pro

The smartphone features a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it carries a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with Adreno 730 GPU. It is packed with 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/ 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

It runs on Android 13 with Funtouch OS 13 and sports a triple camera unit, which houses 50MP, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. It features 16MP front camera for selfies. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

Motorola Edge 40

Motorola Edge 40 can also be an alternative to the Motorola Edge 40. It is equipped with a 55-inch FHD+ pOLED display, 144Hz refresh rate and is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 8020 5G chipset. The device boots Android 13 OS and has a 4,400mAh battery with 68W wired and 15W wireless charging support.

It sports a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide camera and a 32MP selfie shooter. The device is price at Rs 29,999 for the single 8GB+256GB variant.

POCO F5

Poco F5 comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC. It runs Android 13 with MIUI for POCO.

The phone features a triple camera setup including a 64MP main sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, the device has a 16MP shooter. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W wired charging.

The smartphone costs Rs 29,999 for 8GB+256GB, Rs 32,999 for 12GB+256GB.

Nothing Phone (1)

The Nothing Phone (1) has a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate. It has a Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The phone boots Android 13 OS and packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging, 15W Qi wireless charging. It sports a 50MP camera with OIS, another 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 16MP front camera.

The price of the phone is set at Rs 28,599 for 8GB + 128GB option, Rs 29,999 for 8GB + 256GB, and Rs 35,999 for 12GB + 256GB.

OnePlus Nord 3

The OnePlus Nord 3 features a 6.74-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC paired with Mali-G710 10-core GPU. It runs on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1.

The phone features a triple camera setup including a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, the device has a 16MP shooter. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging support.

Priced at Rs 33,999 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs 37,999 for the 16GB/256GB model.