Honor 90 Alternatives: Nothing Phone (1), OnePlus Nord 3 and more

Let's take a look at the alternatives to the newly launched Honor 90 smartphone, that marked the come back of Honor in India.

By Sunita 0
Honor 90 alternatives
Image Credit: Honor

Honor reentered the Indian market after a break of three years with the Honor 90. The smartphone comes with a 120Hz curved OLED display, a 200MP primary camera, a 50MP front camera, and 66W fast charging support. The device comes in two storage configurations of 8GB/256GB version and 12GB/ 512GB storage, which are priced at Rs 37,999 and Rs 39,999, respectively.

Let’s take a look at the alternatives to the Honor 90 in India.

Honor 90 price, specifications

The Honor 90 features a 6.7-inch 1.5K quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset. The device packs 8GB/ 12GB RAM and 256GB/ 512GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging. It runs on Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1. It sports a triple camera setup including a 200MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, it also has a 50MP front camera for selfies.

Honor 90 alternatives in India

iQOO Neo 7 Pro

The smartphone features a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it carries a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with Adreno 730 GPU. It is packed with 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/ 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

It runs on Android 13 with Funtouch OS 13 and sports a triple camera unit, which houses 50MP, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. It features 16MP front camera for selfies. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

Motorola Edge 40

Motorola Edge 40 can also be an alternative to the Motorola Edge 40. It is equipped with a 55-inch FHD+ pOLED display, 144Hz refresh rate and is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 8020 5G chipset. The device boots Android 13 OS and has a 4,400mAh battery with 68W wired and 15W wireless charging support.

It sports a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide camera and a 32MP selfie shooter. The device is price at Rs 29,999 for the single 8GB+256GB variant.

POCO F5

Poco F5 comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC. It runs Android 13 with MIUI for POCO.

The phone features a triple camera setup including a 64MP main sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, the device has a 16MP shooter. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W wired charging.

The smartphone costs Rs 29,999 for 8GB+256GB, Rs 32,999 for 12GB+256GB.

Nothing Phone (1)

The Nothing Phone (1) has a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate. It has a Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The phone boots Android 13 OS and packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging, 15W Qi wireless charging. It sports a 50MP camera with OIS, another 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 16MP front camera.

The price of the phone is set at Rs 28,599 for 8GB + 128GB option, Rs 29,999 for 8GB + 256GB, and Rs 35,999 for 12GB + 256GB.

OnePlus Nord 3

The OnePlus Nord 3 features a 6.74-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC paired with Mali-G710 10-core GPU. It runs on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1.

The phone features a triple camera setup including a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, the device has a 16MP shooter. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging support.

Priced at Rs 33,999 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs 37,999 for the 16GB/256GB model.

Also Read: Honor 90 5G Launched In India; Gets Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC And Up To 12GB RAM

You might also like

Google Voice adds spam text warnings on Android, iOS

NASA astronaut, crewmates reach ISS for science expedition

Niantic launches Pokemon GO game in Hindi in India

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3 Wireless Earbuds launched; Check price, specifications

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans