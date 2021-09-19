Forgot your UPI PIN? Here’s how you can change your PIN

The use of UPI payment has witnessed a massive surge in the recent days as it enables user’s to make money transactions online when needed instantly without needing to visit the bank and it also allows users to transfer a very small amount of money even 1 rupee.

The UPI payment app like Google Pay also makes shopping more easier as we don’t have to carry money around and worry about thieves stealing it. You can also pay bills easily using the UPI Payment method.

However, sometimes people face problems doing UPI transactions when they forget the password or or UPI PIN number.

According to Google, if a user enters the wrong UPI PIN more than three times, he or she will have to reset his or her PIN or wait 24 hours for further use. Consumers cannot send or withdraw money during this time.

So, if you have forgotten your password or want to change it for security reasons, you can change your UPI PIN easily by following these few steps.

Step-1: Open UPI Payment app.

Step-2: Tap on your photo at the top right.

Step-3: Now select the bank account for which you want to change the UPI PIN.

Step-4: Then tap on the UPI PIN forget Or UPI change option.

Step-5: Enter last six digits of your Debit/ATM card as well as the expiry date in the respective columns.

Step-6: Enter the OTP, you will receive from your bank and the new UPI PIN you want to set on the next screen.

UPI Payment apps also allows users to check their account balance. You can check the balance on your account on Google Pay app by the following the steps:

Step-1: Open Google Pay on your smartphone.

Step-2: Then you have to tap on your profile pic near the top right.

Step-3: Go to the bank account section.

Step-4: Tap on the bank account of whose balance you want to check.

Step-5: Tap on View Balance.

Step-6: Enter the UPI PIN and you can see your savings in the account.

UPI payment users can also delete their old bank accounts and update their new bank accounts on the platform by following these steps:

Step-1: Open Google Pay on your phone.

Step-2: Then you have to tap on your photo at the top right.

Step-3: Go to bank account section.

Step-4: Then you have to tap on the account you want to delete.

Step-5: Now you have to select your new account.