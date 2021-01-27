Bhubaneswar: The smartphone users who are want to buy new phones with advanced technology generally look for online sales. However, waiting for a sale can be tiring and in case someone misses a sale, a prolonged waiting period follows till the next sale.

In case you are willing to purchase a smartphone but missed the Republic day sale, there might be good news for you. The Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale is live and will continue till January 29. Heavy discounts are offered on some popular smartphones. However, if you are an ICICI bank credit or debit cardholder you get a discount of an additional 10 percent.

POCO M2 Pro:

This popular device from Xiaomi is available at Rs 11,999 during the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale. The POCO M2 Pro (4 GB, 64 GB) has an MRP of Rs 16,999. Users can avail of additional discounts by exchanging their old device for the new one.

Apple iPhone SE:

The iPhone SE (64 GB) can be availed at Rs 29,999 during the Flipkart Bonanza Sale against the MRP of Rs. 39,900. The discount includes Rs 4000 on ICICI cards.

Apple iPhone 11:

Apple iPhone 11 (128 GB) is sold at a discounted price of Rs. 48,999 during the sale. The current price of the smartphone is Rs 54,999 against the MRP of Rs 59,900. Users can also get additional discounts by exchanging their old smartphones.

Moto G 5G:

The Moto G 5G (6 GB, 128 GB) is available at a discounted price of Rs 18,999 during the sale against the MRP of Rs. 24,999. Users can avail of additional discounts by exchanging their old smartphones.