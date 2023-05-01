Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale: Realme GT Neo 3T receives major price cut

Advertisement

Flipkart Big Savings Days 2023 sale has been confirmed to commence in India on May 5, 2023. The e-commerce platform has already revealed the deals from today itself (May 1st, 2023). The e-retailer is offering very lucrative deals on a wide range of products during this sale.

Though there are many interesting deals on smartphones during the sale one that has attracted our attention is the offers on Realme GT Neo 3T. During the upcoming sale days, the Realme GT Neo 3T will be available for just Rs 19,999. However, we do not know whether the Rs 19,999 is inclusive of bank discounts and other cashback offers or not.

Flipkart is currently selling the device at a discounted price of Rs 23,999. That means there will at least be a discount of Rs 4,000 during the sale. Which will cut down the pricing of the Realme GT Neo 3T down to Rs 23,999.

If there are some additional offers including bank discounts and other cashback, during the sale, then the Realme GT Neo 3T might go even down from the advertised Rs 19,999 price tag.

For your information, the GT Neo 3T was first launched in September 2022 at a price of Rs 29,999 for the base variant while the top variant is priced Rs 33,999. The smartphone is available in multiple colour options including Dash Yellow, Drifting White, and Shade Black.

Realme GT Neo 3T specifications

The Realme GT Neo 3T is equipped with a 6.62 inches Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a stable Snapdragon 870 processor. It sports a 64MP main camera, 16MP sensor and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. The device gets a RAM of 6GB/8GB while the memory storage is 128GB/256GB. The device also supports 5G connectivity.

For Rs 19,999, the Realme GT Neo 3T is clearly a compelling deal if we compare these specifications to the other devices available in this price range.

Note that, the device shipped was launched with Android 12 and is currently running Android 13. However, the might will only receive future software update till Android 14 at best.

You can check more about the specifications of the device in the link below:

Also Read: Realme GT Neo 3T With Snapdragon 870 Processor And 120Hz Display Launched In India