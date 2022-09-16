Realme GT Neo 3T with Snapdragon 870 processor and 120Hz display launched in India

Smartphone manufacturer Realme has launched its latest mid-range smartphone Realme GT Neo 3T in India. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor along with 6.62 inch 120 Hz display and several other features. The sale of the smartphone starts from 12 noon, September 23 on realme.com as well as on Flipkart.

Price and Variants

The Realme GT Neo 3T is available in three variants. The base variant of the smartphone is 6GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256 GB storage. The base variant costs Rs 29,999 while the top variant is priced Rs 33,999. The middle variant of the smartphone costs Rs 31,999. The smartphone will be available in multiple colour options including Dash Yellow, Drifting White, and Shade Black. Users get offers up to Rs 7,000 on the 1st sale of the smartphone (i.e. 23rd Sept).

Display and dimensions

The Realme GT Neo 3T offers a display of 6.62 inches Full HD+ AMOLED display. The refresh rate of the smartphone is 120Hz while the touch sampling rate is 360Hz. The screen to body ratio is 92.60%. The resolution of the smartphone is 2400 x 1080 pixel while the peak brightness is 1300 nits. The specifications of the smartphone is 75.8 mm x 162.9mm x 8.65mm (width x height x depth). The weight of the smartphone is 194.5g.

Processor, storage, and battery

In terms of processor, the smartphone is offered with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 octacore processor while the GPU is Qualcomm Adreno 650. The device gets a RAM of 6GB/8GB while the memory storage is 128GB/256GB. The battery of the device is 5000mAh and it gets support for 80W fast charging. The company claims that the smartphone can be fully charged 50 percent in a matter of 12 minutes.

Camera and connectivity

The camera setup of the Realme GT Neo 3T is a triple camera setup. The triple camera setup includes a 64 MP primary camera along with ultra-wide 8 MP lens and a 2MP macro lens. On the other hand, the selfie camera of the Realme GT Neo 3T is 16 MP. The device runs Android 12 operating system-based Realme UI 3.0.

The connectivity features on the Realme GT Neo 3T include dual SIM support, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, USB type-C port and much more.